After President Donald Trump praised a QAnon acolyte on winning a House primary election in Georgia, a Republican congressman emphatically condemned the wacky conspiracy theory group on Wednesday.

“Qanon is a fabrication,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL). “This ‘insider’ has predicted so much incorrectly (but people don’t remember PAST predictions) so now has switched to vague generalities. Could be Russian propaganda or a basement dweller. Regardless, no place in Congress for these conspiracies.”

Kinzinger was almost certainly referring to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, who Trump congratulated earlier in the day as “a real WINNER” and “future Republican star.” Reporters have noted that Greene is a supporter of QAnon, the online conspiracy theory cult which claims Trump is locked in an ongoing struggle against the “deep state,” international occultists, pedophile sex traffickers, and others determined to bring his administration to its knees.

Beyond Greene’s support for QAnon, she also has a history of odious comments that have caused other Republicans to distance themselves from her. As we’ve previously noted, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) have condemned her comments as “disgusting” and “appalling.”

