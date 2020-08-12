‘A Real WINNER’: Trump Congratulates and Praises QAnon Candidate for Georgia Primary Win

President Donald Trump congratulated a QAnon-supporting Republican congressional candidate from Georgia on Wednesday after she won her primary.

Marjorie Taylor Greene — who is now the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District — has reportedly called “Q,” the alleged figure of the conspiracy theory, a “patriot,” and said, “He is someone that very much loves his country, and he’s on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump.”

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” tweeted Trump on Wednesday morning. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

As Mediaite has explained in previous coverage, QAnon is “a theory that alleges the president is secretly working with the military to unfurl a multinational cabal of elite, ritualistic pedophiles.”

Wild claims from QAnon supporters have become even more bizarre over the years, and have included allegations of sex trafficking, ritual sacrifice, and occultism in the government.

Greene has faced opposition from prominent figures in the Republican Party, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who backed Greene’s primary opponent and condemned “disgusting” comments she had made previously.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has also called out Greene’s “appalling” comments, which have included claims that African-Americans “are held slaves to the Democratic Party.”

