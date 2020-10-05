Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) offered some rare criticism of President Donald Trump’s pandemic leadership as the coronavirus continues to sweep through the White House and the top echelons of the GOP.

In a series of comments to the Houston Chronicle, Cornyn defended the president’s policies even as he said the president sowed “confusion” about the severity of Covid-19. The senator conceded that its “not easy to try to get things done working with him or the White House,” and addressed Trump’s coronavirus infection by saying “I think he let his guard down.”

Here’s what else Cornyn told the Chronicle:

I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us…I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self discipline.

The senator went on to offer his disapproval for Trump’s oft-repeated claim that the country has the virus under control.

“I think the biggest mistake people make in public life is not telling the truth,” he said, “particularly in something with as much public interest as here because you know the real story is going to come out.”

