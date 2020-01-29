Rep. Doug Collins confirmed plans that he intends to run for U.S. Senate during a Fox & Friends appearance Wednesday morning. “We’re in for the Georgia Senate race. I’ve still got a lot of work left to do to help this president,” the fiercely loyal Trump defender said. “We’re getting ready for a good time down here to keep defending this president and working for the people of Georgia.”

Not all Republicans are thrilled, however, with Collins announcement. Shortly after his announcement, the National Republican Senate Committee published a statement that derided Collins’s bid as selfish and shortsighted.

National Republican Senatorial Committee’s Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin released the following statement in support of Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA):

“The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning. Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump. Not to mention the people of Georgia who stand to bear the burden of it for years to come. All he has done is put two senate seats, multiple house seats, and Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in play. The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the GOP senate majority, and stop socialism to do the same.”

Collins’s decision to throw his hat into the Georgia Senate ring sets up an intraparty battle with current Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was named by Gov. Brian Kemp in December, replacing Senator Johnny Isakson who stepped down at the end of last year due to health reasons. Rev. Raphael Warnock will likely also join the November race, along with other Democrats.

According to their website, the NRSC claims to be “the only national organization solely devoted to strengthening the Republican Senate Majority and electing Republicans to the United States Senate,” who “provide(s) invaluable support and assistance to current and prospective Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the areas of budget planning, election law compliance, fundraising, communications tools and messaging, and research and strategy.”

Collins played a pivotal role defending President Donald Trump as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during recent impeachment proceedings and has been touted as a Congressional favorite by President Trump.

Watch Collins announcement above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]