Vernon Jones announced on Monday that he is running for Congress in a press release that mentioned that he “is running to be the next Governor of the state of Georgia.”

No, that was not a typo.

“After much prayer & consideration I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United State,” said Jones. “I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future. Because of this decision I am officially withdrawing my candidacy for Governor effective today and will be supporting David Perdue for Governor.”

Straight from the horse’s mouth! pic.twitter.com/GUrqu4CR3t — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) February 7, 2022

Perdue, a former U.S. senator, is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The expected Democratic gubernatorial nominee is Stacey Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018 in a close election.

However, in the “About Vernon Jones” section of the release, the first sentence reads, “Vernon Jones is running to be the next Governor of the state of Georgia.”

Jones served as a Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives between 1993 and 2001 and 2017 and 2021. In 2020, Jones became a supporter of former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

It is uncertain which House district he will run in.

