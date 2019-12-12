Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded to a group of Republican congressional candidates calling themselves the “Conservative Squad” on Fox News, Thursday, by declaring that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/heigkyBmUq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 12, 2019

Named in response to the current Democratic Party “Squad” in Congress, which consists of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), the “Conservative Squad,” comprised of Alabama candidate Jessica Taylor, Minnesota candidate Michelle Fischbach, South Carolina candidate Nancy Mace, and Texas candidate Beth Van Duyne, who appeared on Fox News to promote their congressional campaigns.

According to Fox News, the goal of the Conservative Squad is to “combat socialism.”

“I look right now and we really do have a Congress that is run by extremists,” declared Van Duyne during the Fox News segment. “And, it’s dangerous for America because they are really not doing anything.”

Mace added “this is not your grandfather’s GOP anymore.”

Former Sheriff David Clarke, who backed President Donald Trump in 2016, however, responded to the Conservative Squad’s Fox News appearance with a rolling eyes emoji — pointing out that the lack of diversity compared to the original Squad “doesn’t pass the eye test.”

“Don’t copy the Dems dumb sh*t. I don’t recognize any of these GOP women. Besides, it doesn’t pass the eye test. They should have included someone like @StarParker,” he posted on Twitter. “ANY marketing should include outreach to black voters. We don’t like socialism either.”

Justice Democrats, an organization which backed the congressional campaigns of Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib, called the Conservative Squad attempt “embarrassing.”

This is embarrassing. Please get help. pic.twitter.com/hj3dJwtJBN — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) December 12, 2019

