Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘Not That Democratic’ For Biden to Refuse to Debate ‘Promising Candidates’ RFK Jr. And Marianne Williamson

Popular comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan called President Joe Biden’s refusal to participate in debates for the upcoming 2024 election not “that democratic.”

The conversation took place on the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience where he talked with fellow stand-up comedian Pauly Shore about the state of comedy and of course, the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“I think these people are goofy. I think, you know, it’s really hard to run a country and most people aren’t very good at it. Just how it goes. There’s very few people that are actually good at it,” Rogan said.

“And it’s very clear that this country is being run by a bunch of people other than just the president. I mean, I don’t know how much say he has, but it’s — a lot of other people are involved and they’re not doing such a great job, and they haven’t made course corrections very good. There’s a lot of mistakes that have been made that didn’t have to be made,” he added, parroting a popular attack on Biden from the right that he’s a kind of puppet president.

Rogan reiterated that the country was simply “not being run well.”

“So you have to go, well, who could do it better? Could it be a Republican? Or it could be a better Democrat? And if it’s not a better Democrat, like how are we gonna get a better Democrat if you don’t let the president debate? So they won’t let him debate,” he said.

Rogan dubbed both Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson as “promising candidates for the Democratic party.”

“But they won’t let him debate before the primaries. So it’s like, that’s not that democratic, like, that’s not how it’s supposed to do,” Rogan said.

“I agree with you. I think both sides are fucked up,” Shore said.

“It’s all run by money, man. They let money into politics and people can profit off of decisions and it’s a mess that you can’t pull out of. It’s one of those things, like once you’ve got that in there, it’s like you are not taking the pee out of the ocean kid,” Rogan concluded.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

