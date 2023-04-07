Kimberly Guilfoyle Gleefully Predicts Trump Will ‘Smash’ The Democrats ‘Like Miley Cyrus Riding the Wrecking Ball’

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump, Jr. and former first lady of San Francisco, joined conservative talk radio Joe Pags on Friday and painted a very colorful picture of what another term in office will look like for Donald Trump.

Pags and Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor, spoke mostly about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s 34-count indictment of Trump. Pags at one point asked Guilfoyle if Bragg is “just trying to stop Trump.”

She passionately replied, “Yeah, of course, it’s all about the election!”

Pags then went on to ask Guilfoyle whether or not she believed every other Republican running for president now had an obligation to drop out of the race and back Trump who is “under false indictment.”

She replied by agreeing that the other GOP candidates should drop out and all back Trump as he is also the only person who can fix the country.

Guilfoyle went on to argue that Trump won’t be cowed by Bragg and will go on to win the presidency in 2024. “Trump has, and this is a technical term, the cajones to do so.”

“Ok. And the capability and let me tell you something, it’s going to be incredible when you see how quick he gets in there, like Miley Cyrus riding the wrecking ball and smashes these fools. I would be laughing out loud,” Guilfoyle.

Pags replied, “It’s what all the Americans want.”

