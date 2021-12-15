Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference.

Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery has fully infected this one.”

Huh? Batshittery has fully infected this one. <insert emoji filled with batshittery> https://t.co/9VAndKa86c — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) December 15, 2021



He was responding to a tweet from Greene, which read:

Letting Cheney and Kinzinger off the hook as they slip away out of office by quitting and defeat in ‘22 is not enough. They should be made as examples to all Republicans to never join the liars and communists, abusing the power of Congress and violating our Constitution.

Greene was apparently referring to Kinzinger and Cheney both serving on the House Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the only two Republicans to do so.

Greene’s tweet was the second in a series, the first of which said, “We must remove Adam Schiff (R-CA) from Congress.” She added, “He’s a Communists. All Communists must be expelled.” Schiff does not identify as a Communist.

1. We must remove Adam Schiff from Congress. It’s not enough to take him off committees. He has heinously abused power & LIED repeatedly to the American people to weaponize the government to attack his political enemies. He’s a Communists. All Communists must be expelled. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 15, 2021

While members of Congress have been prone to public spats, Greene’s Twitter feed of late has been particularly full of vitriol and bombast.

On Tuesday night she insulted Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for allowing the debt ceiling to be raised, adding, “Mitch is Biden’s bitch.” If the debt ceiling were not raised by December 15th the U.S. risked an economically catastrophic default.

The House of Representatives is voting after midnight tonight because @LeaderMcConnell allowed Democrats to bi-pass the filibuster and ram through the debt ceiling increase to $31.5 TRILLION. Mitch is Biden’s bitch. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 15, 2021

Kinzinger too has been more vocal on Twitter, willing to engage in harsh rhetoric. In late November, he called fellow House Republican Lauren Beobert (R-CO) “TRASH” after she made anti-Muslim comments aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com