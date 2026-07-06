Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes Post Attacking Platner Accuser for Doing ‘Rape for Politics’ 

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out on social media at a woman who accused Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner of rape.

Greene has since deleted her post.

In a piece published on Monday, 41-year-old Jenny Racicot told Politico that she met Platner on a dating app in 2019 and had consensual relations with him before he forced himself on her one night in 2021 when Platner came to her house after she texted him not to. Racicot said Platner, who she said reeked of alcohol, raped her despite her repeated objections.

“POLITICO also spoke with a man Racicot dated and confided in the years after the alleged incident, and reviewed documents, including emails between Racicot and her therapist and messages between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned against getting involved with Platner years before he ran for office,” the outlet reported.

Racicot told Politico that Platner, who denied the story after it came out on Monday, said he had no recollection of the alleged rape. She said she did not report it to police in part because she feared retaliation from Platner, who, in light of the piece, has paused his campaign “to reflect on the best path forward.”

Hours after the report was published, Greene quote-tweeted a Polymarket post linking to a page where gamblers can wager on whether Platner will drop out of the race:

Greene wrote:

If you are raped or sexually assaulted, report it immediately. Don’t wait for years later until the man runs for office to go to news outlets to tell your story. And if you had consensual sex with him years ago, don’t turn it into rape for politics with conflicting stories.

Greene deleted the post shortly afterward.

A slew of prominent Democrats have called on Platner to withdraw. If he does so by next Monday, Maine Democrats would be able to replace him on November’s ballot. According to one Maine official, the state has no law dictating how a party may replace a candidate who withdraws after winning the nomination. Whoever the nominee is will face Sen. Susan Collins (R), who was first elected to the Senate in 1996.

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