Far-right politician and anti-immigration Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage clashed with a Sky News photographer Monday as he faces scrutiny over allegedly taking millions of undeclared financial gifts.

Parliament’s standards watchdog is investigating Farage over a 5 million pound ($6.7 million) gift from a Thailand-based crypto billionaire, as well as alleged donations from financier and convicted fraudster, George Cottrell.

Farage, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, has denied wrongdoing, but expressed the pressure he was under when confronted at the airport by the photographer.

“Was it a mistake not to declare the gifts from George Cottrell, sir?” the photojournalist asked Farage.

“You tell your bosses, you harass my family anymore, and I think there’ll be serious consequences. That’s what your organization has done this morning. Go away!” Farage admonished him.

As Farage walked away, the photographer asked the same question, prompting Farage to return, responding, “You don’t hear me? You have broken all the rules, Levison and everything else. C*nt!”

Sky News claims it has not contacted Farage’s family over the story.

Nigel Farage looks completely broken in this airport clash. The pressure has finally got to him, I honestly thought he was about to punch that Sky News reporter. He sounds finished. MSM are asking the real questions for the first time and this reaction says it all. Time’s… pic.twitter.com/t1yn9PewoG — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 6, 2026

“Questions about Reform UK funding have spurred calls for an overhaul of Britain’s political finance laws,” according to ABC News. “There are strict limits on how much political parties can spend on elections, but they can accept unlimited donations as long as the donors are U.K. voters or companies registered in Britain.”

In a statement, Farage said he was the target of an “establishment hit job.”

“I have done no wrongdoing, followed the rules, and I am now considering legal action against The Sunday Times,” Farage said.

If Farage is found to have broken Britain’s finance laws, he could be suspended from Parliament, which could lead to a special election to fill his seat.

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