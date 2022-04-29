Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Satan Is Coaxing Women Into Ending Their Pregnancies: ‘That’s How He Sells Abortion’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed Satan is coaxing women into having abortions.

Greene made the remarks in an interview this week with Michael Voris, a Catholic activist who runs a website called Church Militant. She explained that Satan tells pregnant women “it’s ok” to get abortions and “promises” them he will help them achieve their dreams.

“It’s whispered, softly and gently into your ears and into your soul,” she said. “And he tells you it’s ok. And and he says. ‘It’s just this one thing. You’re just gonna get it done, get it over with.’ And then he tells you a promise. He promises you all these dreams that you have in your heart.

“And that’s how Satan sells a sin, and that’s how he sells abortion. He tells a woman that, ‘All you have to do is, you’re just gonna go to this clinic, just gonna get it over with, you know. And then you’re going to — that guy, he’s going to stay with you, that boyfriend or the guy, whoever he is. He’s going to marry you, sweep you off your feet.'”

In the same interview, Greene attacked the Catholic Church over its support for undocumented migrants. She called the position an instance of “Satan controlling the church.”

Greene added, “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ and it’s not adhering to what the Word of God says we’re supposed to do.”

Watch above via something called Church Militant.

