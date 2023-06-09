Mike Pence Says Unsealed Trump Criminal Indictment ‘Deeply Troubling’ And ‘No One is Above The Law’

Speaking to reporters in New Hampshire Friday, presidential candidate Mike Pence called the federal criminal indictment against Donald Trump “deeply troubling.”

The former vice president in his comments on Friday criticized the DOJ for bringing the indictment against Trump, but then went on to argue that “no one is above the law.”

“I think it is deeply troubling to see an indictment against a former president of the United States,” Pence said. “I had hoped that the Department of Justice would see its way clear to solve this without an indictment, and said so earlier this week. An indictment against a former president is going to be extraordinarily divisive at a very challenging time for American families, and I also believe it sends a terrible message to the wider world.

“That being said, let me be clear on a few points: No one is above the law. In America, we have to stand on the rule of law, irrespective of politics. Secondly, the handling of classified materials is a very serious matter in this nation. My years as vice president, my years serving on the international relations committee in the House of Representatives. It’s important that we protect the nation’s secrets.

“It’s one of the reasons why during the multiple disclosures at President Biden’s home of classified materials that he had maintained as vice president and as president, that we thought it was appropriate to have our records examined. And we found that there was a small number of classified materials that had been stored inadvertently with our materials as well,” he said.

Pence that his team “fully cooperated with the FBI’s investigation” and that he takes “full responsibility for it.”

“I’m pleased that last week the Department of Justice ruled that it was an innocent mistake, he continued. “But let me be clear, it was an innocent mistake. And the nation’s secrets are absolutely vital to securing the country in the days ahead.”

Pence said it’s important for Americans to be patient and to wait to hear all the facts in Trump’s case before making a judgment.

Watch the the clip above, via MSNBC.

