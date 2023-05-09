A mysterious woman who earned the moniker “Pink Beret” due to the distinctive hat she wore while storming the Capitol on Jan. 6th, has been identified with the help of an ex-boyfriend.

Authorities confirmed that an ex-boyfriend recognized Jennifer Inzuza Vargas of Los Angeles on a friend’s cell phone and contacted the FBI. The agency considered her one of the most wanted Jan. 6 suspects, according to NBC News.

“The woman they referred to by the name ‘Pink Beret‘ was sort of all over the Capitol and was seen in all of these various spots,” reported NBC’s Ryan Reilly. “It was this big mystery for the online sleuths who have successfully identified hundreds of individuals who stormed the Capitol, including hundreds that have not yet been arrested.”

Reilly said the woman became the focus of conspiracy theories, one of which was that she was a government agent who let other rioters into the Capitol.

“The FBI, trying to shut down that theory, put out a tweet about this individual, and as soon as that tweet sort of hit social media it really blew up just because of the sort of oddity of the FBI looking for this mysterious woman in a pink beret,” Reilly said.

Reilly reported that a clothing designer at a JOANN Fabric store looking to purchase a part for his sewing machine recognized Vargas while looking at the tweet on a friend’s phone.

“He looked at it and said, ‘oh, my gosh, I know her. This is my ex,'” Reilly said.

Vargas was charged Monday with four misdemeanors, according to Reilly.

