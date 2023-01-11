New York GOP Leaders Demand ‘Immediate Resignation’ of George Santos At Presser: ‘Haven’t You Done Enough Harm?’

Nassau County Republican leaders held a Wednesday press conference in which they each condemned Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and called for an immediate resignation from the freshman congressman.

Claims Santos made about everything from his education to work history has come under question as little to no proof was found to back up many of the claims made by the Republican during his campaign.

The Nassau County GOP leaders gathered at their Westbury, NY headquarters and no one held back when condemning Santos — a Republican many of them had numerous personal interactions with.

Among those calling for the resignation of Santos on Wednesday was Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), a fellow member of the fresh Republican House majority.

“I will encourage other representatives in the House of Representatives to join me in rejecting him,” the House Republican said.

“Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I’m calling for his immediate resignation,” Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said at the press conference.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said she was “disgusted” by Santos and accused him of personally lying to get her endorsement.

She said:

“The lies George Santos told were too numerous to count. He lied to me personally when he sought my endorsement and while I’m offended and disgusted at his deceit, my true concern is for the residents of the third congressional district. He has betrayed the public’s trust and gives insincere, glib, and insulting answers when asked legitimate questions about his finances and his background.”

According to DeSena, there is “absolutely no way” Santos can be an “effective member of Congress.”

“The longer he remains in office, the longer the residents of the third congressional district will suffer. Mr. Santos, haven’t you done enough harm? I call on Mr. Santos to immediately resign,” she said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and others have remained relatively silent on the Santos controversy amid calls for his resignation. On Wednesday, Santos insisted he will not be giving in to calls for him to leave office.

NEW: George Santos tells me he will NOT resign

Santos was confronted by reporters on Wednesday about the comments from his fellow New York Republicans, but the congressman would only say he is not leaving office by choice.

