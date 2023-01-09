WATCH: George Santos Flees From Reporters Hammering Him Over Latest Accusations

Controversial Rep. George Santos (R-NY) dodged reporters in the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, in what has become a common scene for the embattled congressman.

On Monday, news broke of new ethics filings aimed at Santos who has admitted to fabricating large parts of his biography. Santos apparently has lied about everything from his heritage to his employment and education history and even how his own mother died.

“You’re accused of fabricating almost every single part of your life. Why do you do it? Why do you deserve to represent the people of New York?” says ABC’s Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott in a clip she shared on Twitter.

“Did you illegally…” Scott adds as another reporter jumps in, “There are some campaign finance concerns, in fact, what you’re finding…”

“Can you give me a little space, personal space place, A little personal space,” Santos and a staffer then say, as Santos enters an elevator.

Santos ignores questions again: "I'll be addressing the media soon… on my time."

“Why won’t you answer our questions?” Scott asks.

“Congressman, you seem to be dodging questions about your finances and about your background,” says another reporter.

“Congressman, what about those new accusations?” asks another.

End Citizens United, a left-leaning NGO, announced three new ethics complaints against Santos on Monday over alleged campaign finance violations.

“Congressman Santos has shown a blatant disregard for the law and has flagrantly brushed aside the transparency voters deserve from their elected officials,” End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller told Insider in a statement. “His actions are not only unethical, but illegal, and call into question his ability to serve. The FEC, the DOJ, and the OCE should immediately begin investigations and hold him accountable for his shady and unlawful actions.”

The latest accusation accuses Santos of violating “the Ethics in Government Act by not only filing a required financial disclosure almost a year late,” but also by not allegedly fabricating sources of contributions — including his own self-funding.

