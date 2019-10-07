‘Not Even Mar-a-Lago Is a Safe Space’: Michelle Malkin Fumes After Speech at Trump Resort Gets Cancelled
Conservative commentator and author Michelle Malkin responded to the cancellation of her ACT for America banquet speech next month, declaring, “Not even Mar A Lago is a safe space.”
“I am disappointed at the cancellation of my 11/7 speech at [ACT for America’s] annual banquet, but I will not be deterred. There is a chilling ‘cancel culture’ campaign being waged against patriotic journalists & activists and apparently, not even Mar A Lago is a safe space,” declared the Twitchy and Hot Air creator in a statement. “Here’s the real problem: The [Southern Poverty Law Center] & [Council on American-Islamic Relations] seek to silence & eliminate political opponents by redefining criticism of their agenda & tactics as ‘hate.'”
THREAD: Statement: I am disappointed at the cancellation of my 11/7 speech at @ACTforAmerica 's annual banquet, but I will not be deterred. There is a chilling "cancel culture" campaign being waged against patriotic journalists & activists — /1
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 7, 2019
— and apparently, not even Mar A Lago is a safe space. Here's the real problem: The @splcenter & @CAIRNational seek to silence & eliminate political opponents by redefining criticism of their agenda & tactics as "hate." /2
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 7, 2019
“These character assassins exploit sympathetic & lazy journalists, like those at the [Miami Herald] who targeted
[ACT for America], [Brigitte Gabriel], & me after receiving an SPLC alert over the weekend about our event. The smear merchants thrive on fear,” she continued. “Mindless dissemination of false & defamatory labels must end, & I will do everything in my power to stop it–just as many of my friends & allies suing SPLC & CAIR have. I am a lover, not a hater, of my country.”
These character assassins exploit sympathetic & lazy journalists, like those at the @MiamiHerald Herald who targeted @ACTforAmerica @ACTBrigitte & me after receiving an SPLC alert over the weekend about our event. The smear merchants thrive on fear. /3
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 7, 2019
Mindless dissemination of false & defamatory labels must end, & I will do everything in my power to stop it–just as many of my friends & allies suing SPLC & CAIR have. I am a lover, not a hater, of my country. /4
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 7, 2019
On Sunday, the Trump Organization reportedly banned the ACT for America banquet from taking place.
“This event will absolutely not be taking place at Mar-a-Lago,” declared a Trump Organization spokesman.
