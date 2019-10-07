Conservative commentator and author Michelle Malkin responded to the cancellation of her ACT for America banquet speech next month, declaring, “Not even Mar A Lago is a safe space.”

“I am disappointed at the cancellation of my 11/7 speech at [ACT for America’s] annual banquet, but I will not be deterred. There is a chilling ‘cancel culture’ campaign being waged against patriotic journalists & activists and apparently, not even Mar A Lago is a safe space,” declared the Twitchy and Hot Air creator in a statement. “Here’s the real problem: The [Southern Poverty Law Center] & [Council on American-Islamic Relations] seek to silence & eliminate political opponents by redefining criticism of their agenda & tactics as ‘hate.'”

“These character assassins exploit sympathetic & lazy journalists, like those at the [Miami Herald] who targeted

[ACT for America], [Brigitte Gabriel], & me after receiving an SPLC alert over the weekend about our event. The smear merchants thrive on fear,” she continued. “Mindless dissemination of false & defamatory labels must end, & I will do everything in my power to stop it–just as many of my friends & allies suing SPLC & CAIR have. I am a lover, not a hater, of my country.”

On Sunday, the Trump Organization reportedly banned the ACT for America banquet from taking place.

“This event will absolutely not be taking place at Mar-a-Lago,” declared a Trump Organization spokesman.

