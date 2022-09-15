Papa John’s Founder Says US is Now Nazi Germany: If They Attack Papa John’s, ‘They’re Gonna Attack Every American’

The founder of Papa John’s declared that the United States has turned into Nazi Germany and gave a dire warning to all Americans during a recent podcast interview.

John Schnatter who founded the pizza chain in 1984, appeared on the Thursday edition of The PBD Podcast alongside host, Patrick Bet-David. The conversation largely revolved around Schnatter’s backstory and his politics.

A clip from the interview, circulating Twitter via The Recount, shows Schnatter comparing the United States to Nazi Germany after the FBI seized a cellphone belonging to MyPillow founder, Mike Lindell.

“You saw last night when Mike Lindell was raided with the FBI, Trump just got raided. I mean, we now have Nazi Germany — where if you’re a conservative and you believe in conservative principles and you’re outspoken, you got the KGB,” Schnatter said.

“You believe that?” Bet-David asked.

“The AG, the FBI, you know, the Internal Revenue Service, now. I mean, yeah, the government is now an enemy of the freedoms of the people,” Schnatter added.

“If you don’t think that, you know, if they attack Lindell, (Donald) Trump, (Michael) Flynn, Papa John’s — if they attack us, sooner or later, they’re gonna attack every American that doesn’t believe in their ideology that has a voice,” he warned.

Papa John’s has suffered several PR crises in the past few years — the most notable being their fallout with the NFL, their biggest sponsorship.

At the height of the National Anthem protests Schnatter’s publicly disagreed with the organization and blamed the companies low sales on the NFL’s leadership.

Soon after the public spat, he stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s in December 2017 but continued to stay on with the company as chairman of the board.

Schnatter also came under fire in 2018 after leaked internal phone calls from the company caught him using the n-word. Following the release of the call, Schnatter stepped down as chairman of the board.

Listen above via The PBD Podcast.

