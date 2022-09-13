Mike Lindell Says FBI Seized His Phone at Hardee’s, Complains Agents Wouldn’t Take Him: ‘Will You Arrest Me?’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed on his Lindell TV broadcast Tuesday his phone was seized a day earlier by the FBI as he waited for food in a Hardee’s drive-thru line.

Lindell’s chief complaint was agents were uninterested in hauling him in along with the phone.

“We pulled through the drive-thru, they take the order,” he said. “We pull up and she says, ‘Pull ahead.'”

The pillow CEO said at that point other cars pulled in and blocked his car. He told the person he was with, “That’s either a bad guy, or it’s FBI.”

Lindell said he made each alleged agent show him their badges, although he admitted he is not able to distinguish between an authentic bureau badge and one that is not.

“I said if I don’t give it to you, will you arrest me then?” Lindell said.

Lindell was told he would not be arrested and said he called his attorney to tell him he would not surrender the phone to the bureau. He was advised to comply.

At another point in the broadcast, Lindell said he wanted to be arrested, as he has troves of evidence that needs to be viewed relating to his claims the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Lindell made other numerous claims throughout the lengthy broadcast, which can be viewed in full at Rumble here.

He also shared a subpoena he said was given to him at the Hardee’s location. The document says it originated from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado:

An official criminal investigation of a suspected felony is being conducted by an agency of the United States and a Federal Grand Jury In the District of Colorado. As a subpoena recipient, you are not under an obligation of secrecy. However, we request that you not disclose the existence of this subpoena for an indefinite period of time. Although the law does not require non-disclosure unless a court order is issued. we believe that the impact of any disclosure could be detrimental to the investigation. If you do not believe that you can comply with this request, please notify the undersigned Assistant United Slates Attorney before you disclose the existence of this subpoena. Thank you.

Lindell claimed he was asked about Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, who has been indicted for allegedly breaching voting machines in her county in an attempt to prove Trump won the election.

It is unclear why the FBI allegedly took Lindell’s phone. The New York Times reported nearly 40 subpoenas were issued last week as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

