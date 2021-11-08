Paul Gosar Tweets Anime Clip Showing Him Kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted a photoshopped anime video Sunday evening that showed him stabbing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the back.

Gosar, who is perhaps best known for the fact that his siblings published an op-ed denouncing him, tweeted the video with the caption: “Any anime fans out there?”

The video shows what appears to be the opening sequence of the popular Japanese anime Attack on Titan with the faces of members of Congress over the various animated characters.

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

The opening slide shows Gosar’s name under Japanese text, which reads “attack of immigrants,” and then shows images of Gosar’s face superimposed with the U.S. Capitol and eventually on a sword-wielding ninja that stabs a large creature with Ocasio-Cortez’s face on it. Images of what appeared to be the southern border of the U.S. and migrant caravans were spliced into the anime clip.

As of Monday afternoon, the clip had over 2.3 million views and almost 30,000 likes on Twitter.

Gosar has been a lightning rod of controversy in recent years. He made headlines after he spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), an alt-right alternative to the Conservative Political Action Conference in February hosted by white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

