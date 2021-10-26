‘The Legion of Dumb’: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Paul Gosar and GOP Members of Congress Linked to Jan. 6 Attack

Jimmy Kimmel went after the Republican members of Congress who reportedly helped plan the Jan. 6 rally that led to the insurrection, slamming them as the “Legion of Dumb.”

According to a bombshell Rolling Stone report, Republican members of Congress met with those planning the January rallies in D.C. — with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) even promising them “blanket pardons.”

“Our impression was that it was a done deal,” the organizer told Rolling Stone, adding, “That he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up. They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

Kimmel gave a rundown of the report on Monday night, explaining that two people who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally in D.C. said they planned the event with several Republican members of Congress.

“They had dozens of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Mordor, and several others were said to be in on the plans,” Kimmel cracked.

Noting that Gosar was allegedly involved as well, Kimmel hit at the “sad lineup” of Republicans, calling them the “Legion of Dumb.”

“This guy,” Kimmel added, referring to Gosar. “When he was running for office, six of his siblings — his own brothers and sisters — made an attack ad against him and called him a traitor. Before he was one of the most hated members of Congress, he was the most hated member of his family.”

Watch above, via ABC.

