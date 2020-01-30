Evangelical pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who met with President Donald Trump in 2017, claimed Jesus would have “beat the crap” out of former National Security Advisor John Bolton for being “disloyal to the president,” Tuesday.

“You are a slime ball of the highest order… I should have knocked your sorry butt through the door of the Oval Office into the rose garden when I saw you. I would have gladly been arrested,” declared Howard-Browne in a series of Twitter posts responding to Bolton. “What a Benedict Arnold… I am glad you were fired!”

“I have no respect for someone who is disloyal to the President and loyal to deep state !!! No respect! No respect at all,” he continued, adding, “what a globalist sellout!”

In a since-deleted tweet, Howard-Browne also declared, “WWJD [What Would Jesus Do]: he would have made a whip and beat the crap out of him!!!!”

During his meeting with President Trump in 2017, Howard-Browne prayed over the president with a group of other evangelical leaders.

