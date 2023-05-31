‘This Is a Disgusting Piece, and I’m Sorry We Ran It’: Daily Wire CEO Apologizes For Article Attacking Christian Show For Presence of Pride Flag on Set

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing issued a forceful condemnation of and apology for an article published by the site on Wednesday morning.

“This is a disgusting piece, and I’m sorry we ran it,” tweeted Boreing, linking to an article about the presence of a Pride flag on the set of The Chosen, a series about the life of Jesus Christ.

“A show like The Chosen has 100+ employees. One of them brought a pride flag to work. That sucks, but it’s hardly the fault of the show,” wrote Boreing. He continued:

The producer’s response also sucks, but it isn’t untrue. There is no ‘you don’t have to hire gay people if you don’t agree with homosexuality’ allowance in US labor law. On the whole, this piece reeks of ‘purity death spiral’ politics. Unless you are perfect – as defined by the ever-and-rapidly-changing sensibilities of the moment, you aren’t even good. That way lies madness. Hold people and organizations accountable, yes. Hold them to impossible standards and require death for their sins? I think actual Jesus had something to say about that.

The appearance of the flag was first inquired about online after observers noticed it in the background of a promotional video for the show. The series’ official twitter account responded to inquires about it by explaining that “Just like with our hundreds of cast and crew who have different beliefs (or no belief at all) than we do, we will work with anyone on our show who helps us portray or honor the authentic Jesus. We ask that audiences let the show speak for itself and focus on the message, not the messenger, because we’ll always let you down.”

According to the Daily Wire piece, The Chosen may violate the Second Commandment and contradict “the sufficiency of Scripture.” It ends with a quote from Travis Kerns of the Three Rivers Baptist Association asserting that “When this amusement comes alongside, takes the place of, or supersedes Scripture, we have removed the Bible as the sufficient guide for the Christian life and replaced it with something else.”

Boreing’s denunciation of the article is notable given the outspoken opposition to gay marriage of some of The Daily Wire’s most famous talent, including Matt Walsh and Ben Shapiro, to gay marriage and transgender activism.

