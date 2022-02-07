Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing a crowded primary field in her conservative Georgia district as challengers are emboldened by her controversial record.

Charles Lutin, a retired physician and Air Force flight surgeon, told the Associated Press in an article published Monday, “I think people in this district are mostly tired of her crap.

“It’s not anything like 95% are tired of her. But I think it’s a good strong majority,” Lutin added.

Greene is facing four other Republicans in the primary, which will be held on May 24th to determine who will head into the general election to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional district.

Jennifer Strahan, another of Greene’s challengers, is campaigning as “a Christian and a conservative” businesswoman while trying to mention Greene as little as possible.

Stahan told the AP, “You don’t always have to go around and tell people what she has done or said. That’s known.”

Greene has been stripped of her committee assignments in the House for pushing conspiracy theories, including that “Jewish space lasers’ started deadly forest fires, and is one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in pushing the so-called “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Lutin, who is Jewish, condemns Greene’s “hate and blatant antisemitism” while on the campaign trail.

Lutin notes, however, that not everyone in the district is happy to see Greene being hit from the right. “People have been openly hostile,” Lutin said, particularly in the district’s rural and more northern areas.

Mark Clay and Eric Cunningham are also challenging Greene in the May primary.

Tom Pounds, who resigned last year as Republican Party chairman in rural Dade County, cautions Greene’s challengers, telling the AP “she will be very difficult to defeat based on the far-right, rural area support she has.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com