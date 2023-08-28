Vivek Ramaswamy’s Harebrained Proposal for What He Would Have Done on Jan. 6 Gets Slapped With Twitter Fact-Check

After criticizing Mike Pence over his actions on January 6, Vivek Ramaswamy got hit with a notice that his idea for what Pence should have done was Constitutionally impossible.

The businessman-turned-Republican presidential candidate made the rounds on the Sunday shows, where he held a number of intense confrontations with CNN’s Dana Bash and NBC’s Chuck Todd. One of the zaniest moments happened on Meet The Press when Ramaswamy argued that Pence should have unilaterally overturned the 2020 election and implemented nationwide voting reform on January 6, a massive overstatement of the powers Pence possessed as Donald Trump’s vice president.

“I would have done it very differently,” Ramaswamy said when asked if Pence did the right thing in certifying the election results. “I think that there was a historic opportunity that he missed to reunite this country in that window.”

NBC shared a clip of that moment on X, the social media platform once known as Twitter, and the post listed off Ramaswamy’s proposals on Pence’s “missed opportunity” regarding the election. And that post got tagged with a community note highlighting the flaws in Ramaswamy’s argument.

“The Vice President in his capacity as President of the Senate does not have the power to introduce legislation to the Senate,” the note explained. The note also provided a link to the U.S. Senate’s website explaining that Pence’s position designated him as a presidential advisor whose responsibilities include “formally presiding over the receiving and counting of electoral ballots cast in presidential elections.”

