‘A Lot Of People Died Unnecessarily’: Thom Hartmann Rips ‘Fox So-Called News’ Over Bombshell Ivermectin Study

Liberal talk show host Thom Hartmann tore into “Fox So-Called News” over a new study showing Ivermectin doesn’t work on Covid — which has not been mentioned on Fox News’ air as yet.

As Mediaite reported this week, Fox News spent years touting ivermectin as a potential treatment for Covid — an action that some analysts say cost an unknown number of lives — only to ignore a new study showing it doesn’t work.

Mr. Hartmann spoke out about the study on an episode of The Thom Hartmann Program Friday, noting that not only hasn’t Fox reported on air about the study, they hosted a guest who promoted Ivermectin as recently as this week.

Hartmann said that “a lot of people died unnecessarily” as a result of the promotion of ivermectin:

Crazy alert, although there’s a real serious aspect to this, because as a result of this, a lot of people died unnecessarily. But Fox News mentioned ivermectin 292 times since December of 2020, uh, you know, two years ago, December 2020, 292 times they mentioned ivermectin. The main shows that did it, The Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham. Sixty two times Tucker Carlson Tonight, 40 times, Hannity 25times. So they’re all talking up how wonderful ivermectin is and then trash talking vaccines, largely at the same time. Laura Ingraham said there’s enormous benefit from ivermectin. Sean Hannity said it’s helping COVID-19 patients all across the country. And, uh, you know, by Monday night, Stephen Miller was on Tucker Carlson’s show and he said, you know, for two years we were lectured, You can’t give people hydroxychloroquine, you can’t give them ivermectin. Like, how dare they say such a thing? Of course these things work. Aren’t they wonderful? You know, essentially the implicit message. Well, last week, this study out of Brazil was published, where they looked at thousands of people. It was randomized, it was double-blind. They gave some people or some doctors, they gave them ivermectin pills and other doctors. They gave them sugar pills, and the doctors had no idea whether they were using ivermectin or sugar pills. They did it early in the infection, middle in the infection, later in the infection. They, you know, they tried this out. And what they found was that if you give a ivermectin early in the infection, it increases your chances of dying because after all, it’s a strain in your system. It’s a pesticide. It’s designed to kill parasites. Parasites are are typically multicellular organisms. They are animals. You are taking an animal-killing drug. So early on in the infection, it actually increased the rate at which people die. And later on in the infection, it had no effect whatsoever. But has Fox News even once mentioned this study that was published last week, and in a real medical journal, this peer reviewed study? The Wall Street Journal reported on March 18. It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on March 30th. Today is April 6th, has Fox mentioned it once? Well, according to Media Matters, no, not once. You would think that these hosts would care enough about the people who watch them and who believe what they have to say that they would tell them the truth about something that can kill them.

Watch above via The Thom Hartmann Program.

