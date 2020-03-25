KUOW, a Washington state public radio station and a member of NPR, has announced that they won’t air the White House’s press briefings live anymore, citing “false or misleading information” from the administration on the coronavirus.

“KUOW is monitoring White House briefings for the latest news on the coronavirus — and we will continue to share all news relevant to Washington State with our listeners,” the station announced on Twitter. “However, we will not be airing the briefings live due to a pattern of false or misleading information provided that cannot be fact checked in real time.”

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington had this to say in light of KUOW’s announcement.

Taxpayer-subsidized radio station in a coronavirus hot spot says it will prevent Americans from hearing live updates from experts in the WH briefing roomhttps://t.co/R4yYQR7NOo — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 25, 2020

President Donald Trump has frequently been involved with briefings held by the White House’s task force to counteract the coronavirus. Reporters frequently criticize Trump’s statements during these briefings, mostly because of his repeated downplaying of the virus, his contradictions of warnings from public health experts, and multiple false claims about the disease.

Seattle has experienced one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks around the country, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) put the state on a two-week lockdown earlier this week to halt the disease’s spread. New York Times‘ tracking of the virus has determined that there have been 2,469 cases in the state, and 123 people have died from it.

