At today’s coronavirus task force press briefing, President Donald Trump repeatedly talked about needing to re-open the country for business soon and defended his approach over concerns about the need for a strict public health response.

Trump said they would be watching serious hotspots like New York “but at the same time, at a certain point, we have to get open and we have to to get moving. We don’t want to lose these companies. We don’t want to lose these workers.”

The president argued “we can do two things at one time’ before again bringing up flu deaths and car accident fatalities:

“We have a very active flu season, more active than most. It’s looking like it’s heading to 50,000 or more deaths — deaths, not cases. 50,000 deaths — which is, that’s a lot. And you look at automobile accidents, which are far greater than any numbers we’re talking about. That doesn’t mean we’re going to tell everybody no more driving of cars. So we have to do things to get our country open.”

