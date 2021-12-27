Aaron Rodgers, Erin Andrews Mocked for Ending Socially Distant Interview with a Hug: ‘And We Wonder Why The Country is Confused’

Aaron Rodgers conducted his postgame interview with Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews while keeping a socially distant six-feet of space between them. But as soon as the questions were done, Rodgers and Andrews shared a Christmas Day hug that lit up social media.

Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns Saturday night, throwing for three scores to give him 445 career touchdowns and break Brett Favre’s franchise record. Despite the milestone achievement by breaking Favre’s touchdown record, fans were more concerned with the protocol breaking maskless hug between Rodgers and Andrews.

It was not the first hug Rodgers and Andrews shared on national television this season. Last week, the quarterback and sideline reporter had an awkward embrace. And they also hugged it out following Green Bay’s Oct. 28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Less than a week after beating the Cardinals, Rodgers tested positive for Covid, leaving NFL media and fans stunned to learn that the quarterback publicly misrepresented his vaccination status. Prior to the NFL season, Rodgers claimed he was “immunized” against Covid, despite not getting vaccinated.

Thanks to his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, we later learned Rodgers refused the jab because of an allergy and advice he received from polarizing podcast host Joe Rogan.

As far as we know, Rodgers’ vaccination status has not changed since the quarterback tested positive for Covid last month. Following his interview with Andrews, fans couldn’t help themselves from highlighting the hypocrisy of staying socially distant on national TV, but hugging after they believed the cameras were off.

Erin Andrews stood like 10 feet from Aaron Rodgers on camera.

Interview ends.

Erin Andrews hugs Aaron Rodgers.

All on national TV.

And we wonder why the country is confused as hell. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 26, 2021

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers and Fox reporter Erin Andrews conduct a “socially distanced” post game interview, then share a hug. I have no problem with the embrace at all. I do have a problem with the mental gymnastics, pearl clutching of the outdated Covid protocols and theatre. pic.twitter.com/a2lwzCECs6 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) December 27, 2021

