Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers Lashes Out at ‘Society’ for Not Promoting Covid Treatment Options

Aaron Rodgers arrived to his weekly interview with Pat McAfee wearing a cancel cancel culture sweatshirt from Barstool and proceeded to share more Covid hot takes.

The unvaccinated Green Bay Packers quarterback who previously f0stered unsubstantiated conspiracies about the jab is now lashing out at “society and the NFL” for not offering more Covid treatment options.

“The one frustration that I have in all of this is that throughout this entire time there hasn’t been real conversation around health,” Rodgers said Tuesday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show. “Like how to be healthier as far as your diet and vitamins and exercise, but the other thing that hasn’t been talked about is treatments.”

Rodgers was mocked for acknowledging he sought Covid advice from provocative podcast host Joe Rogan after he tested positive for Covid last month, but the quarterback still cites that conversation as one of the reasons he recovered quickly.

“I talked to a lot of friends who had Covid including Joe (Rogan) and figured out a protocol that I had ready in case I got Covid,” Rodgers claims. “That basically took my symptoms from what they were to non-existence in 36 hours.”

While society and the NFL promotes getting vaccinated, Rodgers believes they should also be pushing treatment options for Covid like the ones recommended by his group of friends. He did not mention if any of those friends have a medical background, but we know Rogan does not.

“I don’t understand why society and the NFL hasn’t talked about legitimate treatment options and monoclonal antibodies is one of them,” Rodgers added, also mentioning the controversial drug ivermectin.

“If you don’t want to do any of that, at least can there be conversations about treatments that can help our guys, if they have major symptoms, to recover quicker,” Rodgers said, speaking specifically to the NFL.

Nearly 95 percent of NFL players are vaccinated against Covid, with Rodgers being one of the few holdouts. Much like the country, the league has been ravaged by Covid outbreaks in recent weeks despite widespread vaccination.

Luckily, many of the vaccinated players who test positive are asymptomatic. To combat rising number of Covid cases in the NFL, the league recently announced drastically reduced testing for vaccinated players – a decision praised by Rodgers.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show

