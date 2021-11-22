Aaron Rodgers lied about his vaccine status and overcame a Covid-19 infection earlier this month, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is now dealing with a mysterious toe injury.

On his Monday morning SiriusXM Radio show, Howard Stern lashed out at Rodgers for seeking Covid counsel from polarizing podcaster Joe Rogan and questioned whether the quarterback chose medical professionals for advise on his toe.

“This f*cking Aaron Rodgers he’s a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody,” Stern ranted. “He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a f*ckhead and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves.”

“Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe?” Stern asked. “I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine he’s listening to Joe Rogan.”

After testing positive for Covid earlier this month, the unvaccinated quarterback stated he checked in with Rogan for advice on how to combat the virus. Rodgers was widely chastised for promoting guidance from a podcast host who has no medical background.

Now dealing with another medical issue, Rodgers’ toe is not yet fixed, but it’s been well enough for him to start under center during the Packers last two games. Following Green Bay’s loss to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon, Rodgers admitted his toe was still “in a lot of pain.”

“Stop with this Trumpy bullsh*t. What happened to this country?” Stern ranted of anti-vaxxers. “What are we turning into? Germany? Pre-World War II looking for the Führer? The unvaccinated people are dying, the vaccinated people are not dying unless they had some preexisting conditions…I’ve had three of these vaccines already and I’m fine.”

Rodgers previously claimed he is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, but that reasoning was overshadowed by the various conspiracy theories he cited while explaining his decision to skip the jab a few weeks ago.

