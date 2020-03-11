comScore

BREAKING: NBA Suspends Its Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Joe DePaoloMar 11th, 2020, 9:50 pm

The NBA has suspended its season after a player has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league made the decision after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the virus.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

