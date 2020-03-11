The NBA has suspended its season after a player has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the league made the decision after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the virus.

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

