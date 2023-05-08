Brett Favre Calls for Fox News Boycott: ‘I’m With Tucker’

Hall-of-fame quarterback Brett Favre has joined the calls to boycott Fox News in support of the recently-fired Tucker Carlson.

On Monday, Favre tweeted a clip from The Megyn Kelly Show. In the clip, Kelly urges viewers to refrain from watching Fox News after the network “silenced” Carlson with his sudden firing.

“I’m with Tucker,” Favre said in the tweet. “Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.”

I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. pic.twitter.com/dvrNlLdvgW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 8, 2023

Since Carlson’s departure, there’s been a vocal movement among conservatives to boycott Fox News, arguing that his firing was unjust.

Favre has gone relatively silent since he was accused of improperly receiving welfare funds in Mississippi. Those funds were then used for a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre denied knowing where the money was coming from, but leaked texts appeared to reveal the opposite. He’s yet to be formally charged.

