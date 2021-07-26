Candace Owens Calls for UFC to Replace the NFL as National Pastime in Scorching Rant on ‘Woke’ Athletes: ‘It’s the Only Real Sport Left’

The NFL plans to include the song often referred to as the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing prior to major league events this season, just as they did last year.

The song will be played in addition to The Star-Spangled Banner, not replace it. But Candace Owens still believes the decision should force sports fans to replace the NFL as America’s national pastime, a term previously reserved for baseball for more than 100 years.

“What America needs is a new favorite pastime, as it should no longer be football or any sport that endorses segregation,” Owens said on a recent episode of her talk show Candace.

NFL TV partners typically only air the national anthem ahead of special events, such as the Super Bowl. At-home viewers are unlikely to even see the national anthem or Lift Every Voice and Sing performed during regular-season weeks, meaning the NFL’s decision has almost no impact on the product being delivered to audiences.

“Might I suggest the UFC,” Owens offered as her replacement for the NFL. “Which is exploding right now and it’s because they do not get involved in politics. They are not woke and they do not bend the knee.”

“Dana White (UFC president), we’ve had him on this show, I’m a big fan of the UFC.” the conservative firebrand continued. “I think it’s the only real sport left. It’s just such a sad, sad circumstance that we are in when you are quite literally claiming to be fighting racism while at the same time introducing segregation.”

White has preached political apathy for his sport, but the bombastic UFC president didn’t hide his views when he touted former President Donald Trump at the Republican national convention in 2016 and 2020.

Watch above via Candace

