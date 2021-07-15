Often referred to as the Black National Anthem, the song Lift Every Voice and Sing will be included prior to major NFL events this season.

The news was reported by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, stating the song will become a “prominent part of all big league events.” McCarthy specifically called out the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and the season’s kickoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys Sept. 9.

NFL TV partners typically only air the national anthem ahead of special events, such as the season’s kickoff game or the Super Bowl. Fans watching the telecasts can expect to hear Lift Every Voice and Sing in addition to The Star-Spangled Banner for those major events.

Lift Every Voice and Sing was similarly played last season before Week 1 games, following a summer of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Alicia Keys also performed the Black National Anthem before the Super Bowl and NFL Draft earlier this year.

But as leagues such as the NBA take a step back from the social justice messaging they expressed in 2020, the NFL plans to reinforce its efforts against racism. Choosing not to stick to sports, the NFL will make social justice messages apparent on TV, as well as with on-field signage, decals on player helmets and in-stadium PSAs during the 2021-21 season.

According to FOS, players will also be free to protest ahead of their games. The league and individual teams will not stand in the way of players taking a knee or conducting another form of peaceful protest during the national anthem.

