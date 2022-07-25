Charles Barkley Slams Critics of Saudi-Backed LIV Golf: They Should Worry About ‘Civil Rights’ in the US Instead

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley slammed critics of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, saying those critics should care about “civil rights here in the United States” more than Saudi Arabia’s abysmal human rights record.

Barkley has said that he’s been in talks to join LIV Golf and that he “might have to resign from TNT” if he were to join LIV Golf. Sportscaster Dan Patrick said earlier this month that Barkley leaving TNT “would be bad for everybody.”

Appearing on Patrick’s show on Monday, Barkley fired back at his critics.

Everybody picks and chooses. I just think it’s funny they’re more worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia, a place 99.9 percent of people in the United States have never been and all of a sudden they’re worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia. That kind of gives me a chuckle. I say you don’t worry about civil rights of people here in the United States. But all of a sudden when guys start taking money you’re like ‘I’m more worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia.’ And that just makes me laugh. … Why don’t y’all worry about civil rights here in the United States, let’s worry about that, before we worry about what’s going on in Saudi Arabia?

Watch above via The Dan Patrick Show.

