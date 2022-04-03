A clip showing Colin Kaepernick throwing a long pass is going viral, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is looking to get back into the NFL.

The pass came during a throwing session on Saturday set-up by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — who previously coached Kaepernick in San Francisco. Harbaugh invited Kaepernick to publicly work out during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.

In a video which has racked up more than 3 million views, Kaepernick was seen throwing a 60-yard pass to a receiver perfectly in stride:

Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game. 📹 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/y9pvu3iGZC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

In an interview with WXYZ sports anchor Jeanna Trotman after his throwing session, Kaepernick made clear that he wants back in the league.

“Really just looking for an opportunity for a door to open,” Kaepernick said. “To have that be a pathway to get back in there, get a starting job and lead a team to a championship.”

The former Niners quarterback, who has not played in the NFL since 2016, said he would be willing to accept a backup spot.

“I know right now, the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role,” Kaepernick said. “I know I’ll be able to work back to that, though and show that very quickly.

He added, “to teams that have questions, more than anything I would say, ‘I’d love to come in for a workout. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help you be a better team.’”

