Colin Kaepernick Goes Viral for Absolutely Perfect 60-Yard Pass During Michigan’s Spring Game, Makes Appeal for NFL Teams to Sign Him

A clip showing Colin Kaepernick throwing a long pass is going viral, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is looking to get back into the NFL.

The pass came during a throwing session on Saturday set-up by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — who previously coached Kaepernick in San Francisco. Harbaugh invited Kaepernick to publicly work out during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.

In a video which has racked up more than 3 million views, Kaepernick was seen throwing a 60-yard pass to a receiver perfectly in stride:

In an interview with WXYZ sports anchor Jeanna Trotman after his throwing session, Kaepernick made clear that he wants back in the league.

“Really just looking for an opportunity for a door to open,” Kaepernick said. “To have that be a pathway to get back in there, get a starting job and lead a team to a championship.”

The former Niners quarterback, who has not played in the NFL since 2016, said he would be willing to accept a backup spot.

“I know right now, the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role,” Kaepernick said. “I know I’ll be able to work back to that, though and show that very quickly.

He added, “to teams that have questions, more than anything I would say, ‘I’d love to come in for a workout. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help you be a better team.’”

