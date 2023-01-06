Damar Hamlin’s Breathing Tube Has Been Removed And He Is Speaking With Bills Teammates

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin can breathe on his own after doctors removed the breathing tube from his body, it was announced Friday, and he is able to speak to his loved ones and the medical staff.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after he went into cardiac arrest Monday night. Hamlin received CPR before he was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital, where he was intubated and listed in critical condition. On Thursday, doctors held a press conference and confirmed that Hamlin was awake and could communicate with doctors through writing.

The news improved on Friday morning; Hamlin’s agent, Ira Turner, confirmed that Hamlin could speak and did not need a breathing tube to help.

“Damar Hamlin has had his breathing tube removed and is now talking, his agent Ira Turner confirmed. The most amazing news,” ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg tweeted.

Senior lead NBA insider at The Athletic Shams Charania reported that Hamlin has already started talking to his Bills teammates now that the tube has been removed.

Charania tweeted:

A blessing: The breathing tube is out of Damar Hamlin as of this morning and he has begun talking to Buffalo Bills teammates again. Hamlin has had a breathing tube in his body through his throat since Monday night, but no longer needs it and can breathe fully on his own.

On Thursday afternoon, doctors told the media that Hamlin asked if the Bills won Monday night’s game, which resulted in a postponement and then led to a cancelation of the game on Thursday night. Dr. Timothy Pritts said Hamlin asked through writing.

“To paraphrase one of our partners when he asked’ ‘did we win?’ The answer is ‘yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life,'” Pritts said.

