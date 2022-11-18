Dan Le Batard Warns Journalism ‘Not a Prudent Career Choice’ After Trump’s Media Attacks Cleared the Way For a ‘Propaganda Takeover’

Former ESPN host Dan Le Batard would advise against joining the journalism field after Donald Trump’s presidency.

Le Batard left ESPN in 2021 and started his own podcast, The Le Batard and Friends Podcast Network. He made the remarks Thursday while a guest on another former ESPN host’s podcast, Kenny Mayne‘s Hey Mayne with Kenny Mayne.

Mayne believed there was still “hoped” for people to become journalists, but Le Batard had a different view.

“I wouldn’t advise it,” Le Batard said. “It’s a great career choice ethically and morally; it’s important. But as we head into a journalism, where the politicians are so shame-immune that no amount of reported corruption ends up making a dent in actually solving injustices, and the corruptions win all over the place. I’m not hopeless, as I see journalism falling apart where only a couple of the newspapers have the wherewithal and resources to actually fight back on things. How can I advise anybody to choose that as a career path when it feels so unsafe? You can choose it with your heart. It’s just not something I would advise with my head.”

Mayne told Le Batard his rant made him feel terrible about the journalism industry, but Le Batard has felt that way for a long time.

“I have been sad for 20 years about how little people care about the work and vetting that has to go into journalism so there can be checks and balances on protecting democracy,” Le Batard added. “And never more so than to have this orange, racist turd without a subtlety in his body be able to just crush my industry with ‘fake news! fake news!’ as I see propaganda takeover and misinformation all over the internet.”

Le Batard described how he grew up with immigrant parents and knew the things they went through when they lived in Cuba.

“I see what my parents were trying to avoid in Cuba,” Le Batard continued. “Freedom is different when you’ve had to fight for it flee to find it, and some people, they disregard how much journalism, when done correctly, protects freedom, and that’s the one of many reasons you’re seeing democracy shake at the moment as we speak.”

Listen above via the Hey Mayne with Kenny Mayne podcast.

