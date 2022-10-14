Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new sexual misconduct lawsuit regarding a 2020 massage.

A Jane Doe filed the lawsuit in Texas on Thursday, according to ESPN. She claims Watson sent her direct messages on Instagram to meet at a Houston hotel for a massage in December 2020. The lawsuit states that during the massage, Watson “continually pressured [the plaintiff] into massaging his private area.” The lawsuit claims Watson then “removed his towel” and “offered to let her ‘get on top.'”

The plaintiff “refused to have sex with Watson, however he was able to pressure her into oral sex,” according to the lawsuit. “Watson paid [the plaintiff] $300 for her services, although her normal charge was $115 for an hour massage.”

The lawsuit states the plaintiff has “suffered from severe depression and anxiety” since the alleged incident took place.

Anissah Nguyen, the plaintiff’s lawyer, told ESPN:

My client’s experience with Deshaun Watson follows a series of disturbingly similar encounters reported by more than 20 women who have filed suit against the NFL superstar. Like so many others, my client spent nearly two years struggling to cope with the shame and trauma from all that he has stolen from her and the daily pain that has become her reality. Knowing her story will bring on the conversations, criticism and even victim-blaming, the strength and bravery of these other women gave my client the courage to stand up and speak out. She seeks justice not only for herself and her own healing, but for the more than 20 women who refused to be shamed into silence, and the victims who have yet to come forward.

Nearly two-dozen lawsuits against Watson were settled in the summer, but one still remains, according to Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who represented those women.

Watson is currently serving an 11 game suspension, and is not eligible to return until week 13 on December 4, when the Browns play Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com