‘Drunk Out Of His Mind!’ Novak Djokovic Melts Down At Umpire For Not Booting Fan From Stadium

Tennis star Novak Djokovic went scorched earth on a chair umpire during his match at the Australian Open on Thursday after the umpire refused to remove a fan from the stands.

The no.4 seed Djokovic stopped his second-round match against French tennis player Enzo Couacaud after some in the stands began taunting him. The verbal abuse was enough for Djokovic to stop the match in the middle of the fourth set to get an explanation from the chair umpire on why the fans were not being kicked out of Rod Laver Arena.

The men in question were in Where’s Waldo outfit, so the angry Djokovic was easily able to point them out when he approached the umpire.

“You know who it is,” Djokovic said. “The guy’s drunk out of his mind! From the first point, he’s been provoking. He’s not here to watch tennis. He just wants to get in my head!”

The nine-time Australian Open champion’s patience with the umpire wore thin as he went on.

“So I’m asking you, what are you going to do about it?” Djokovic demanded. “You heard him at least ten times1 I heard him, 50! What are you going to do about it?”

“Why don’t you get security guards? Get him out of the stadium!” he continued. Why?”

The Serbian conceded and walked away so he and Couacaud could continue their match. According to the New York Post, security removed the four guys dressed up as Waldo after they continued to hound Djokovic.

The former world number one beat Couacaud 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0. This is Djokovic’s first appearance at the Australian Open since 2021. He was deported from the country before the start of the 2022 tournament after he refused to get the covid vaccine.

There have been several interesting situations at the 2023 Australian Open, including in actual gameplay. On Wednesday, Jason Kubler and Karen Khachanov had an incredible 70-shot rally that lasted almost 90 seconds.

Watch above via World Wide of Sports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com