ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Goes on Wild Emotional Rant Over New York Knicks Not Acquiring Donovan Mitchell: ‘It Just Never Freaking Ends’

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on a wild emotional rant this week over the New York Knicks not acquiring superstar point guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange for power forward Lauri Markkanen, shooting guard Ochai Agbaji, guard Collin Sexton and draft picks, including three unprotected first-round picks. Acquiring Mitchell, the Cavaliers now have a formidable backcourt that will include Mitchell and fellow all-star Darius Garland, paired with all-star center Jarrett Allen – making Cleveland an Eastern Conference contender.

Filming inside a car, Smith vented about his Knicks not acquiring the three-time all-star.

You see what I’m saying. You see what I’m saying! Every single time, man, something goes wrong. I wanted Donovan Mitchell to New York. I shut my mouth. I didn’t say a word! I didn’t say a word. Because I didn’t want to blow it. I didn’t want to get in the way. You got about seven or eight first-round picks. You got RJ Barrett, you got Julius Randle, you got [Obi] Toppin, you got Immanuel Quickley and you still couldn’t get Donovan Mitchell! You still couldn’t get him! So once again we going to turn another season and the New York Knicks are devoid of a star. There’s somewhere other than a New York Knicks uniform.

Smith broke down and said, “See, this is what I’m trying to say, man. They make me sick.”

“Nothing ever gets done in New York with the Knicks! Nothing! Nothing!” he yelled.

“It just never ends with the Knicks,” added Smith. “It just never freaking ends.”

“AHHHHH!” yelled Smith, ending his rant.

According to ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources, the Knicks pursued Mitchell but came up short as talks between the Knicks and Jazz broke down.

For his career, Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent beyond the three-point line.

