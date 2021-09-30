Fans Freak Out as Tom Brady Appears Noticeably Sick Before Clash with Patriots: ‘Belichick Resorting to Biological Warfare’

Tom Brady is gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated matchups of his career.

That’s saying a lot for a quarterback who appeared in nine Super Bowls, but returning to New England to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots as an opponent undoubtedly has extra meaning for Brady.

While the 44-year-old Brady still looks like himself on the field, he didn’t sound like himself Thursday afternoon. Brady appeared legitimately sick during his press conference, sounding extra raspy and struggling to keep his voice from breaking while speaking with reporters.

“I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the deal is, so I gotta try to figure this out,” Brady said after being asked about his health status. “I said my throat’s more tired than arm. Imagine that.”

Brady is reportedly vaccinated against Covid-19, as Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians previously stated the entire team is fully vaxxed. But wide receiver Antonio Brown did test positive for Covid with a breakthrough case last week. Brown was reactivated from the team’s Covid-19 list after being cleared to play on Wednesday, exactly one week after his positive test.

One reporter reminded Brady he had a similar hoarseness to his voice over the summer.

“Same thing — I know,” Brady responded. “It came back. I know. Very strange. Something must be a little — I can’t explain that, so.”

You never root for illness or injury in sports, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will undoubtedly take any edge he can get in trying to beat Brady and his Super Bowl defending Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the game days away, Brady’s health status could be a non-issue by Sunday. Or it could wind up being his version of the Michael Jordan flu game, as Brady overcomes another hurdle to further cement himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Either way, football fans are freaking out about the prospect of Brady being sick for the game as they theorize where the illness may have come from.

Tom Brady sounds insanely sick today!! — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 30, 2021

I just listened to that Tom Brady press conference and he LOOKED and SOUNDED like death. He is as sick as a dog. — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) September 30, 2021

Brady looks like he has the SUDS pic.twitter.com/LWZSZgmlzK — Extra Slutty Olive Oil 🫒 (@ChillsforReal) September 30, 2021

He aged 15 years in a month wtf https://t.co/B0JpZPyM85 — matt (@BelowAverageOPS) September 30, 2021

The devil clearly returned his soul in exchange for his looks. Remains to be seen if his QB play is affected. https://t.co/driNPgobyL — Adam Scherer (@ShipMyMoneyDFS) September 30, 2021

looks like someone got to the picture in the attic https://t.co/nnwhiP37vc — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (I – Mic Dicta) (@Ugarles) September 30, 2021

if TB12 has a new covid variant that is immune to the vaccine, i blame Bill Belichick for creating it in a lab and infecting Tom https://t.co/RmEcDH4Oui — Bills_Chick (@Bills_Chick) September 30, 2021

Oh lordy we’re getting a Tom Brady flu game in New England 👀 https://t.co/rMuNGo3j3N — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 30, 2021

If this man comes down with any sort of illness in the next 3 days I will kms https://t.co/FpN0zobVRg — Joey (@JoeyWright10) September 30, 2021

If Brady somehow couldn’t play Sunday, I want the game postponed and scheduled for a future date this season. https://t.co/LKwXzloODW — Andrew Bobeck Jr. (@ABobeck94) September 30, 2021

Idk how Bill did it but he’s one sly motherfucker https://t.co/VNVtZVCOpD — Huge ACK-man (@kirkcuzzo) September 30, 2021

Sunday’s game would have to be postponed if true https://t.co/xJ70HPDoaa — Buccamaniacs 🥳 CAD 🥳 (@Buccamaniacs) September 30, 2021

patriots already inflicting biological warfare, much like how bill belichick invented covid-19 https://t.co/TaNmKUZ6hN — mac jones stan account (@abhiprofen) September 30, 2021

“Belichick resorting to biological warfare? Pretty cheap move on his part, Mike!” “Agreed Tone…YOU can’t beat Brady unless he’s less than 100%” https://t.co/RAht5k8bOD — Mark (@MarkPiselli13) September 30, 2021

Watch above via Tampa Bay Buccaneers

