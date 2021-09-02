Tampa Bay Bucs Coach Says Team is 100% Vaxxed, Meaning Tom Brady Won’t Eat a Tomato, But He Got the Covid Jab

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced the reigning Super Bowl champions are completely vaccinated against Covid-19.

During his Thursday press conference, Arians was asked how close the team is to being fully vaccinated now that the regular season is just one week away. “We’re 100 percent vaccinated, our entire organization. All the players, all the coaches, everybody,” Arians proudly answered.

The Bucs became the second NFL franchise to state they’re fully vaccinated, joining the Atlanta Falcons who made the announcement last month. Arians’ response also means quarterback Tom Brady is vaccinated, a question many people have wondered throughout the offseason.

Other quarterbacks have been asked about their vaccination status. Kirk Cousins gave the infamous “it’s private” response. Aaron Rodgers stated he was vaccinated. Lamar Jackson wanted “talk to team doctors” again. But for some reason, Brady has never been asked the question in a public setting.

The Tom Brady who got vaccinated is the same Tom Brady who never tried a strawberry. He refuses to eat tomatoes, tomato sauce, peppers and eggplant for fear that they cause inflammation. Brady has one of the strictest health regimens of any professional athlete, with his personal trainer Alex Guerrero carefully examining every detail of every food or product he consumes.

Known as the TB12 Method, Brady’s diet was once mocked by The New York Times as being “short on science.” But the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback credits his trainer and unique diet for why he’s still playing in the NFL at the age of 44.

Naturally, Brady’s careful diet led many people to assume he would refuse the Covid-19 vaccine, but it seems that Brady was fine with injecting the Covid-19 vaccine into his body.

After Arians stated the Buccaneers are a fully vaccinated team, NFL Insider Albert Breer tweeted that Brady has been vaccinated for a while, implying he knew the answer, but did not want to publicize the quarterback’s inoculation decision. Jenna Laine, Bucs reporter for ESPN also tweeted that Brady’s sister “Nancy was a Pfizer Global Health Fellow in Uganda,” with two decades of experience working in healthcare.

A number of star players remain hesitant to get jabbed, but the NFL recently stated the league was more than 93 percent vaccinated as they attempt to complete a season uninterrupted by Covid.

