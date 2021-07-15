Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Hilariously Relatable Reason for Leaving NBA Finals Game Early: ‘I Wanted to Take A Tinkle’

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo left the court surprisingly early in the first quarter of the past two NBA Finals games.

After he was pulled less than four minutes into both games, some fans worried the two-time NBA MVP may have aggravated his hyperextended knee. But Giannis explained during his postgame press conference the quick break was not due to injury.

When asked about leaving early in Game 3, Giannis held back and gave a reserved answer.

“I’ve always discussed with Coach, like say, ‘Coach, if I need like 30 seconds, one minute, I’m going to let you know,'” the “Greek Freak” said after Game 3. “And I think that was a time I needed, like 30 seconds to a minute just to catch my breath and get back to the game. There was nothing wrong with me.”

But after Giannis left early again in Game 4, he let the real reason flow.

“How do you guys say politely? I wanted to take a tinkle. A tinkle. I wanted to take a tinkle and came back. That’s polite, right? Both games,” the Greek-born superstar explained.

Having to take a quick tinkle break at work. Basketball fans with average athletic ability never felt more relatable to NBA stars who regularly exhibit superhuman strength.

Antetokounmpo returned to the floor and played 43 of the game’s 48 minutes. His 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists helped lead Milwaukee to a victory, tying up their NBA Finals series with the Phoenix Suns 2-2.

Watch above via, NBA TV

