‘Give Me An Effing Break!’ Skip Bayless Goes Nuclear Over Dillion Brooks Ejection

Skip Bayless lost his mind on Undisputed Wednesday morning over the flagrant two foul call on Dillion Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies, leading to his ejection in Game 2.

If you haven’t seen the play, Brooks smacked Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II over the head while the Warrior was in the air, causing him to miss a layup and crash into the hardwood floor, fracturing his left elbow. The play was reviewed and immediately upgraded to a flagrant two call, ejecting Brooks from the contest.

Bayless couldn’t wait until the show, taking to Twitter Tuesday night to call out the “absurd” ejection in a highly competitive contest.

WHAT??!!! ABSURD!!! THAT WAS BARELY A FLAGRANT 1. NOW DILLON BROOKS IS EJECTED??? IS THIS SOME KIND OF WEIRD MAKEUP CALL FOR THE DRAYMOND FLAGRANT 2??? THIS IS A JOKE. I DIDN’T WANT DRAYMOND EJECTED, LET ALONE THIS TRAVESTY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2022

The rant continued the next morning on Undisputed, as Bayless called out everyone from the referees to Steve Kerr to his colleague on the desk, Shannon Sharpe.

“If this meets the criteria of a flagrant two, then the NBA is in trouble. The game is about to be ruined. That was a flat out joke,” Bayless said.

Bayless then turned to the Draymond Green ejection in Game 1 as an example of why you don’t eject stars from playoff games:

“There is no way Draymond would’ve been ejected if I had had anything to do with it, you cannot take stars out of big playoff games. I said it then, so I’m not a hypocrite when I said it last night. I tweeted immediately, that’s barely a flagrant one in my book. Okay, he goes for the block, he goes for the ball, he’s just a touch late, a split second late, and he brushes Gary Payton. He brushed him across the back of his head!”

The sports personality then turned on Sharpe, citing his time in the NFL as a reason he should be on Bayless’s side.

“Stop it! You played football and you’re over there saying, ‘it’s by the letter of the law,’ give me a break. And Steve Kerr, give me an effing break because I have never heard anything like the crying of Steve Kerr. ‘He broke the code’, Steve Kerr coaches the dirtiest player in basketball named Draymond Green.”

Bayless continued to go after Green for his dirty play over the years, explaining that Green knew what he was doing in Game 1.

“He slapped Desmond [Brandon] Clarke right in the face, he slapped him in the face! And then he yanks down on his jersey and tries to sell it like, ‘my hand accidentally got caught’. He’s the dirtiest player in the game. He is a cheap shot artist. He is beyond Chris Paul is a cheap shot artist,” Bayless exclaimed.

First of all, Desmond Clarke isn’t a person Skip, you mean Brandon. Secondly, you sound like you’re crying more than Kerr was about the call.

Eventually, Sharpe got a chance to respond to Skip’s monologue and “the common basketball play” he described the foul as, calling out his co-host for saying it was a brush on the head.

“But skip, you have to understand, he doesn’t know Dylan Brooks is back there. He’s up in the air, Skip, you do realize that you have to generate force in order to leave the floor,” Sharpe asked Bayless. “Skip stop saying that man brushed him aside the head. Skip everybody can see this at home. He did not brush him.”

The conversation quickly turned into an argument as Skip defended his stance that Brooks brushed him on the head.

“That’s a brush!” Bayless yells. “I’m looking at it, for the 19th time, I’m looking at a brush!”

“The MRI saws he broke his elbow,” Sharpe replied later.

“Well, you can’t have an MRI yet because you can’t have one until the middle of the day!” Bayless screamed back, setting off Shannon.

“Steve Kerr said he broke his elbow! Steve Kerr said he broke his elbow!” Sharpe yelled at his co-host.

The disagreement went on for a few more minutes, eventually, both hosts calmed down but it’s clear that these two won’t be seeing eye to eye on this one anytime soon.

Watch the full clip above via Undisputed

