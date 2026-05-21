‘You Guys Don’t Have the Guts or the Balls!’ McGovern Fumes at Republicans on House Floor as Democrats Go Wild

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) blasted Republicans on Thursday after GOP leadership canceled a vote on whether to rein in President Donald Trump amid his war on Iran.

The war powers measure would require Trump to seek congressional approval for the ongoing war, which is currently in a tenuous ceasefire. Trump has criticized the idea, saying he does not need Congress’s permission. On Tuesday, the Senate advanced its own resolution in a rebuke of Trump. House Republicans, meanwhile, canceled a scheduled vote on a war powers resolution. Sources told Politico House leadership nixed the vote because, due to “absences and defections, the measure likely would have been approved.”

On Thursday, McGovern rose for a parliamentary inquiry and asked why the House was not holding a vote on the war powers resolution.

“Mr. Speaker, can you explain to the members of the chamber what is happening with the Iran war powers resolution that was scheduled to be voted on this evening?” he asked.

“Does the gentleman have a parliamentary question?” the chair asked.

“Well, that is my parliamentary inquiry,” McGovern fired back. “I just want to know what has happened with the Iran war powers resolution.”

“The gentleman may consult with your leadership regarding scheduling,” came the reply.

McGovern lost it:

Mr. Speaker, further parliamentary inquiry. Are we not voting on it because the American people are sick and tired of this illegal war that is costing tens of billions of dollars?! Gas prices are through the roof! People can’t afford– people can’t afford their groceries! Is that why you’re pulling it?! You guys don’t have the or guts or the balls to vote on this!

“The House will be in order,” the chair said, as Democrats cheered uproariously. “The House, this House will be in order!”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!