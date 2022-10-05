Joe Burrow Admits To Playing Games After Being Concussed: ‘I’ve Been Hit And Forgot The Rest Of The Game’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talked about how he has played through games after he sustained a concussion, and does not remember some games.

Burrow was a guest on The Colin Cowherd Podcast on Tuesday and Colin Cowherd brought up Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion he got last Thursday against Burrow and the Bengals. Cowherd asked Burrow if he ever had a concussion and asked him to explain what it is like when a player gets one.

“You start to ring a little bit,” Burrow said. “I’ve never had any lasting effects from a concussion. I’ve been hit and forgot the rest of the game before. That’s happened a couple times.”

Burrow explained it has only been a game-by-game case when he has experienced a concussion.

“I’ve never had one where I’ve had headaches for a week, and I have symptoms of concussion after the game,” Burrow added.

Cowherd was amazed that Burrow had games that he does not remember, but Burrow believed that is part of being a quarterback in football, since there are different sized men at each position on the field.

“You can make all the rules you want to make the game as safe as you possibly can, but there is an inherent risk and danger with the game of football,” Burrow continued. “You have 300-pound men running 20 miles per hour trying to take your head off while you’re standing still trying to ignore it and find receivers that are open.”

Watch above via The Colin Cowherd Podcast

