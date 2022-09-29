Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Apparent Concussion in Five Days: ‘Fire the Medical Staffs and Coaches’

By Kipp JonesSep 29th, 2022, 11:02 pm
 

WATCH: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Apparent Concussion in Five Days

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second apparent concussion in five-days on Thursday night in Cincinnati.

Many diehard NFL fans might have missed the Thursday game between the Dolphins and the Bengals, as it was exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime.

But the 24-year-old Hawaiian native who played his college snaps at Alabama went down so hard he suffered what definitely appeared to be the fencing reflex – as both arms locked up temporarily.

Tagovailoa was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, who wrapped his arms around the quarterback and swung backward. Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf with force, and he was down for the count. Teddy Bridgewater took over under center.

The team reported the quarterback was conscious and able to move his extremities.

The play occurred after Sunday’s heavy hit in which Tagovailoa struggled to stand after a hard hit, but was allowed to continue playing against Buffalo Bills.

Fans unleashed on the team after the hit on Sunday. The reaction was even stronger after Thursday’s injury.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: