Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Apparent Concussion in Five Days: ‘Fire the Medical Staffs and Coaches’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second apparent concussion in five-days on Thursday night in Cincinnati.

Many diehard NFL fans might have missed the Thursday game between the Dolphins and the Bengals, as it was exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime.

But the 24-year-old Hawaiian native who played his college snaps at Alabama went down so hard he suffered what definitely appeared to be the fencing reflex – as both arms locked up temporarily.

Tagovailoa was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, who wrapped his arms around the quarterback and swung backward. Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf with force, and he was down for the count. Teddy Bridgewater took over under center.

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

The team reported the quarterback was conscious and able to move his extremities.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

The play occurred after Sunday’s heavy hit in which Tagovailoa struggled to stand after a hard hit, but was allowed to continue playing against Buffalo Bills.

This Tua?? He’s returning to the game??? After this??? NFL, what are we even doing? pic.twitter.com/UURjFZ90LX — Kate Magdziuk (@FFballblast) September 25, 2022

Fans unleashed on the team after the hit on Sunday. The reaction was even stronger after Thursday’s injury.

If he passed the #concussion protocol, it’s the #NFL to blame. Today was a new injury, but these type of head injuries add up and shorten careers. I’m praying for Tua 🙏🏼 — Rebecca Grant (@rebeccagrants) September 30, 2022

I said this on my Live, here’s the operative question on Tua Tagovailoa—Why wasn’t his stumbling on the field, after his head bounced off the turf, considered a symptom? Remember, they don’t test for “concussions” in-game. They test for symptoms. Clearing him meant Tua had none. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2022

My son is playing baseball that’s it. I hope Tua is doing well. He shouldn’t have even been playing tonight. — Gabriel Romero (@RomeroReports) September 30, 2022

While this is absolutely a positive update, the fact ‘movement in extremities and consciousness’ needs to be addressed is so scary, it shouldn’t be overlooked. Especially after seeing Tua Tagovailoa stumbling after getting hit just four days ago. https://t.co/7i0SPGn3uM — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) September 30, 2022

Disgusting that Tua was able to play tonight. Bad head injuries are horrifying to see play out in real time—I hope he’s okay. — Matt Thibault (@ThibaultNotTebo) September 30, 2022

