JUST IN: Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Announces He’s Exploring Sale of Team Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder announced he is exploring a sale of the team after years of controversy surrounding the organization.

The Commanders have spent the last few years in turmoil. A 2020 Washington Post report uncovered numerous alleged sexual harassment incidents in the organization under Snyder’s watch.

In October 2022, an ESPN report claimed Snyder threatened to drop “dirt” on other NFL owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in an effort to save his franchise. Snyder told a close associate he had enough secrets to “blow up” other NFL owners and Goodell. “They can’t fuck with me,” Snyder reportedly told the associate.

“The NFL is a mafia. All owners hate each other,” Snyder added.

One unnamed owner quickly shot down Snyder’s claim and told ESPN, “That’s not true; all the owners hate Dan.”

Head coach Ron Rivera had a meltdown at a press conference after the team’s 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears after he asked about the report that circled Snyder. The head coach heatedly walked out of the press conference after defending his players.

Wednesday morning, Snyder and his wife Tanya announced they will explore selling the team.

The statement read:

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

Commanders announced that Tanya and Dan Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to explore the sale of their franchise. pic.twitter.com/segaWzHyQP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2022

